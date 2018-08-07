Gas Sensor Market Size Worth $3,436.2 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gas sensor market is anticipated to reach USD 3,436.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as increased demand for smart & wireless gas sensors and regulatory initiatives in developed markets of North America and Europe have propelled the adoption of gas sensors.

A gas sensor is a device that detects the presence of gases in a particular area and is often integrated into a safety system. These gas sensors consume low power and can be integrated into portable handheld devices, which further creates opportunities for market growth. Technological developments, such as enhancement of MEMS sensors, and need for hydrogen detection on account of its use as a fuel are also expected to contribute to industry growth.

The introduction of embedded electronics, coupled with sophisticated firmware and improved manufacturing techniques, has enabled developments in gas detection technologies. Numerous sensors are used to monitor emission levels and air quality in the automotive industry. Moreover, the accelerated use of wireless sensor technologies and semiconductor-based sensors is expected to further drive market growth.

The infrared technology segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth as it enables the measurement of a wide variety of gases including methane, carbon dioxide, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) such as acetylene, benzene, and butane. Moreover,the increased adoption of gas sensors can be attributed to the high need for safety in the industrial sector. This is further creating opportunities for market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for gas sensors has increased over the years owing to their reliability in performance, real-time monitoring, and cost effectiveness.

The U.S. government is investing considerable amount of monetary and non-monetary resources to encourage the adoption of gas sensors across various sectors and carry out initiatives such as smart cities.

Stringent safety regulations to protect workers from hazardous gases in industries are boosting the market growth.

Various end users are adopting electrochemical sensors in Europe owing to features such as indoor air quality, emission control, landfill gas detection, and others.

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, and Nemoto & Co. Ltd., among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the market based on product, technology, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Oxygen/Lambda Sensors Carbon Dioxide Sensors Carbon Monoxide Sensors NOx Sensors Methyl Mercaptan Sensor Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Electrochemical Semiconductor Solid State/MOS PID Catalytic Infrared (IR) Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Medical Building Automation & Domestic Appliances Environmental Petrochemical Automotive Industrial Agriculture Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



