

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's foreign trade deficit increased in May from a year ago on weaker exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 0.71 billion in May from EUR 0.27 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports fell 2.2 percent year-over-year in May, while imports climbed by 1.2 percent.



During the January to May period, total trade deficit of the country narrowed to EUR 1.99 billion from EUR 2.36 billion in the same period of 2017.



Another report from the statistical office showed that wholesale price inflation eased to 5.9 percent in July from 6.3 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained flat in July after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



