

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $515 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $384 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.85 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $384 Mln. vs. $356 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX