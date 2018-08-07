Blockchain Innovation Influencing Massive Revenue Growth in Rising Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The Internet of Things (IoT) industry is experiencing rapid evolution and growth, with the latest push coming from the influence of Blockchain technology. The convergence of the two hottest topics in the overarching technology sector is creating numerous benefits and opportunities for companies across virtually every industry. The potential for lucrative revenues when discussing these two tech areas is enormous, as it is expected to have 20 billion connected devices by the end of 2020, while the Blockchain space is projected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2021 according to Statista. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is proud to announce jointly with Genesis Blockchain Technologies ("Genesis"), the invitation of Dr. Danny Rittman to the Futurist Conference to discuss the synergies of Gopher's products with Blockchain technologies.



About the Conference & Agenda: Genesis is a title sponsor of Futurist Conference (http://www.futuristconference.com), the largest Blockchain conference in Canada that will be held on August 14-16 with an expected attendance of 3,000. The Futurist Conference will feature the Co-Founders of Ethereum (with an approximate $40 Billion Market Cap), Dash (with an approximate $1.7 Billion Market Cap) and featuring Larry King as a moderator. Mr. Pablo Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Genesis Blockchain Technologies, will speak immediately prior to the keynote speaker and Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson to announce a revolutionary launch.



About the Synergies: In light of the expected synergy of Gopher's GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated Digital Currency proprietary technology for Genesis, Genesis has invited Dr. Rittman to the conference to meet with industry leaders with the goal of incorporating GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated technology into Blockchain 4.0 inception through the potential utilization of GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated technology.



As Pablo Gonzalez, Genesis Blockchain's CEO put it: "We believe that Gopher's GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated Technology could be integral to Blockchain 4.0, when developed, due to its true decentralized nature by definition using free radio open channels in private networking through decentralized mesh technology, paired with its cutting edge security protocols "". Mr. Gonzalez added "I believe that Gopher's GRC patented technology has the ability to revolutionize the entire industry; this not being an overstatement". Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently announced the beta development of its own private Bitcoin Mining Pool. Mining pools are groups of miners that work as a team and contribute their hashing power to solving computations that secure the blockchain. By pooling resources, miners increase the odds and consistency of receiving block rewards, which are the fees collected as part of Bitcoin's "proof of work" security model. Securing the Bitcoin network is based heavily on the distributed nature of mining power. As mining pools have become more popular, higher percentages of the global hash rate have become centrally managed. This centralization has created potential security concerns within the Bitcoin community.



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently announced an update to their 3D XPoint joint development partnership, which has resulted in the development of an entirely new class of non-volatile memory with dramatically lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND memory. The companies have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D XPoint technology, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2019. Technology development beyond the second generation of 3D XPoint technology will be pursued independently by the two companies in order to optimize the technology for their respective product and business needs.



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) recently announced X-Force Red Labs, a network of four secure facilities dedicated to testing the security of devices and systems including consumer and industrial IoT technologies, automotive equipment, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). IBM X-Force Red also has launched a dedicated ATM Testing practice in response to increased demand for securing financial transaction systems. The new Labs will be operated by X-Force Red, an autonomous team of veteran hackers within IBM Security. The X-Force Red Labs offer secure locations where X-Force Red's seasoned hackers will work to find vulnerabilities in devices (hardware and software) before and after they are deployed to customers. The four Labs will be in Austin, TX; Hursley, England; Melbourne, Australia; and Atlanta, GA.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently announced the grand opening of its automotive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) lab in North America. The state-of-the-art EMC testing facility is CISPR 25 qualified and provides Marvell with an in-house capability to perform a wide range of emission, immunity and ESD testing. With this new facility, Marvell's automotive Ethernet products can be designed into system solutions that meet the demanding EMC challenges faced by automotive manufacturers and help shorten the time-to-market. Having a state-of-the-art EMC lab also enhances Marvell's development of its next generation of automotive qualified products and is a testament to Marvell's long term commitment to the automotive industry.



DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Gopher Protocol Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

