

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said it has agreed to acquire Omega Performance, a provider of online credit training.



Founded in 1976, Arlington, Virginia-based Omega Performance is a business unit of TwentyEighty Inc. It offers a wide range of online credit training courses to clients worldwide and serves more than 300 customers, ranging from large global banks to local lending institutions.



The acquisition is expected to close within 30 days. Moody's does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its 2018 financial results.



'Omega Performance is widely recognized for its robust credit training capabilities, which complement the industry-leading learning solutions offered by Moody's Analytics. Adding Omega's offerings reinforces Moody's Analytics as a market standard in credit proficiency for financial institutions worldwide spanning the full spectrum of consumer, small business and corporate lending,' said Ari Lehavi, Executive Director, Learning Solutions at Moody's Analytics.



Moody's noted that Omega's repository of lending case studies will significantly enhance the Moody's Analytics online Credit Coach learning platform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX