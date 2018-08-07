Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 9.6.11

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (the Company) announces that Mr Nicholas Lyons has resigned as a director with effect from 7 August 2018. The Board wishes to thank Mr Lyons for his contribution to its work and to the success of the Company.

Martin Slade

For and on behalf of Investec Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

7 August 2018