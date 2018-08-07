

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus exceeded estimate in July, the National Debt Office reported Tuesday.



Central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 15.7 billion in July, which was above the estimate of SEK 13.3 billion.



The central government's primary balance was SEK 4.7 billion higher than forecast. Tax income was approximately SEK 1 billion higher than calculated.



The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 2.4 billion higher than calculated due to lower deposits from the Swedish Pension Agency among others.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of July, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 109.6 billion.



