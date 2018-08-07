Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 7
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/08/2018) of £204.32m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/08/2018) of £204.32m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/08/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,539.03p
|8,047,331
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2518.92p
|Income share price
|2325.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.43)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 06/08/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.20
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.26
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.98
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.41
|5
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.71
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.07
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.15
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.03
|9
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.64
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.31
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.94
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.68
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.84
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.44
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.12
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.86
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.68
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.58
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|20
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.37
|21
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.36
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.36
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.34
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00