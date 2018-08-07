

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $140.61 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $108.85 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $1.96 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $140.61 Mln. vs. $108.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



