REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High-end FPGA COTS boards, was first to market back in September 2016 with the ACHILLES Arria 10 SoC System-On-Module.

Two years later, REFLEX CES is proud to announce the shipment of the Achilles module to its 150th customer. The Achilles Instant Devkits and modules have been delivered to companies located in 20 different countries around the world, and thanks to the support of its 5 distributor partners.

These achievements position the Achilles Arria 10 SoC SoM from REFLEX CES as the leading module solution worldwide. The Devkits and SoM feature Arria 10 SoC technology from Intel PSG, and are especially suitable for markets like Test Measurement, Scientific and Chemistry Instrumentation, High-end Printers, Industrial and Military Video processing, or ASIC IP prototyping.

Achilles (Arria 10 SoC) System-On-Module

Featuring an ARM dual-core Cortex-A9 MPCore and up to 660KLEs of advanced low-power FPGA logic elements (two versions: 270KLEs or 660KLEs), the Arria 10 SoC SoM combines the flexibility and ease of programming of a CPU with the configurability and parallel processing power of an FPGA.

With its four standardized FMC interfaces, it gives users a unique, flexible, and high-end solution for faster project completion. Featuring the largest density FPGA-SoC device, excellent signal integrity, an unequalized number of IOs and features, developers really do benefit from the best in class design experience.

The Arria 10 SoC System On Module is available as a module, and as a Development Kit, The Achilles DevKit.

REFLEX CES also offers a PCIe Carrier Board as an optional extra product compatible with any of REFLEX CES Arria 10 SoC SoM's, they also propose design services for custom Carrier Boards.

Find out more by watching the video about the disruptive Arria 10 SoC System-on-Module.

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers' technology risks and time to market.

In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and a reinforcement of the team in USA.

For more information, visit http://reflexces.com

