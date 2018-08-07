Digital Bots Market Size Worth $5,343.0 Million by 2026: Aftrex Market Research

NEW YORK, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The digital bots market is estimated to reach USD 5,343.0 Million by 2026, according to the latest study by Aftrex Market Research. The increase in global online businesses has propelled the adoption of digital bots.

Developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is estimated to surge the integration of bots in business functions as it provides increased flexibility, high-speed data retrieval, and effective customer interactions. Companies providing digital bot solutions offer features such as convenient programming and customizability as per businesses requirements. These features enable small and medium businesses to adopt this technology at a low cost.

Sales & marketing application segment to witness high market growth

Bots are expected to automate company operations such as addressing customer inquiries and other secretarial duties thereby, allowing decision makers to focus on core business functions. Moreover, bots are also expected to increase lead conversion rates due to intelligent programming that allows the bot to refer sales lead to the right person, allowing them to connect in real-time.

Asia Pacific region estimated highest growth CAGR from 2018 to 2026

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness increased adoption of digital bots owing to the rapid penetration of smartphones and other connected devices. Moreover, internet-based companies in this region are employing digital bots to increase their customer reach and product marketing. Small and medium enterprises in this region have been observed to integrate digital bots to increase sales leads and customer relationship management.

Key players operating in the market comprise IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Aspect Software, Nuance Communications, Inbenta Technologies, Creative Virtual, Cognicor Technologies, Astute Solutions among others.

