Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Motorcycles on Autotrader Now Offers Motorcycle History Reports, Shoppers Peace of Mind, with Cyclechex

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / iMobile Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRCO), today announced that, to help provide shoppers with peace of mind, Motorcycles on Autotrader, an Autotrader offering with online classifieds for new and used motorcycles, and other resources for enthusiasts, now gives consumers easy access to Motorcycle History Reports through Cyclechex on the majority of its dealer and private seller listings. Like any major purchase, shopping for a motorcycle requires research, including pricing, available inventory and vehicle condition, if previously owned. However, without a vehicle's history, buyers don't have the full view of a motorcycle's history.

'Working with Cyclechex, our motorcycle shoppers now have even more valuable information to help make an informed purchase decision,' said Thomas Wadley, product manager for Motorcycles on Autotrader. 'Investing in a vehicle history report could make or break a purchase decision, helping prevent headaches down the road.'

Cyclechex Motorcycle History Reports include the motorcycle's title brand history, any reported odometer readings, whether the motorcycle has been reported as 'salvage' or a 'total loss' by an insurance company, reports from vehicle recyclers who may have handled the motorcycle, vehicle specifications, access to the manufacturer's recall history, and more.

'Our Motorcycle History Report has proven to be an invaluable source of information for people who are considering the purchase of a used motorcycle,' said Anthony Havens, president of iMobile Solutions, Inc. 'With our exciting new relationship with Motorcycles on Autotrader, and the trust they instill in the marketplace, we're anticipating another major milestone for Cyclechex and its ability to reach a broader consumer market for our product.'

For more information on this new offering, visit Motorcycles on Autotrader at www.motorcycles.autotrader.com, or Cyclechex at www.cyclechex.com.

About Cyclechex

Cyclechex (www.cyclechex.com) is a product offered by iMobile Solutions, Inc. providing comprehensive vehicle title history reports to consumers, dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and more. The reports are trusted by industry professionals to provide timely and thorough title history reports. iMobile Solutions' other motor vehicle markets served are recreational vehicles (RV's) www.rvchecks.com and commercial or heavy-duty trucks www.truckchex.com.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most visited third-party car shopping site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader ®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions ®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. Visit coxautoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

