The South Florida Accelerator, LLC: Simi C. Ranajee Appointed CEO of the Center for Analgesic Transformation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / The Center for Analgesic Transformation, LLC (C4AT) has announced the appointment of Dr. Simi Ranajee as Chief Executive Officer beginning on July 2, 2018. The mission of C4AT, a think tank committed to developing opioid minimization solutions, is to provide strategic solutions to diminish opioid misuse and addiction through the utilization of non-opioid analgesics. C4AT welcomes strategic partners in life sciences and other industries to come together to collaborate on the creation and dissemination of successful non-opioid protocols.

"Dr. Ranajee is an experienced healthcare professional and her contributions in her previous roles are demonstrative of her ability to create impact," said Thomas Buchar, Board Member at C4AT and Managing Partner of The South Florida Accelerator, LLC. "Ms. Ranajee will be the consummate strategist and patient advocate for opioid disruption."

Dr. Ranajee has a diverse healthcare industry background including experience working with healthcare providers, payers, devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. She has held various senior leadership roles specializing in marketing, business development, communications and strategy for clients at Edelman, Discovery Channel and Abbott. In her previous role at Performance Health Systems, Dr. Ranajee served as President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Medical Devices for various disease states. In addition, Dr. Ranajee was Global Vice President of Healthcare Initiatives at Power Plate International, utilizing Power Plate as an alternative modality for pain management and neuromuscular diseases including Parkinson's disease, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Ranajee serves on the Women's Board for the American Cancer Society, American Patient Rights' Association and Selah Freedom. She volunteers for the Chicago Chapter of the Healthcare Business Women's Associations. Named one of Chicago's 'Rising Stars' by Today's Chicago Woman, Dr. Ranajee has a Ph.D. in Public Health and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Loyola University.

"It's an exciting time and great privilege to be joining the executive team at C4AT," said Dr. Ranajee. "I look forward to helping our team advance the development of strategic solutions for tackling the opioid epidemic, the primary focus of the work at C4AT."

About The Center for Analgesic Transformation

The Center for Analgesic Transformation (C4AT) is an innovation incubator and think tank created to educate clinicians and patients on the burden of postsurgical opioids as an unintended gateway to opioid misuse and addiction and develop opioid minimization strategies to reduce opioid use following surgical procedures. C4AT was established by Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tampa philanthropist and entrepreneur Devanand Mangar, M.D., F.C.C.P.; and The South Florida Accelerator, LLC., an innovation aggregator and early stage venture fund.

Media Contacts:

The Center for Analgesic Transformation

Thomas Brady, (561) 614 - 6773

tbrady@c4at.com

SOURCE: The South Florida Accelerator, LLC