sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.08.2018 | 15:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 7

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on June 29th, the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAMENAVSEDOLNAV DATE
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedUSD 6.2957B1YWWJ129/06/2018
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedGBP5.9487B1YWTR829/06/2018


The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and the value of investments may fluctuate. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745405

Date: 07/08/2018


© 2018 PR Newswire