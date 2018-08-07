Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc., ("ITG"), to provide market making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislations.

ITG will trade shares of good natured on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of good natured common shares. Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive $3,250 per month payable quarterly in advance. The agreement will continue in effect unless terminated by either party. There are not performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real Traders and provides real Liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

ITG, a Proprietary Trading and Market Making firm, is a member of IIROC, CIPF, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Presently, ITG operates out of two offices in the Greater Toronto Area (Ontario, Canada) employing over 20 Capital Markets professionals and its affiliates within DV Group LLC, have offices in New York and Chicago, employing over 200 Trading professionals.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

