Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is pleased to announce it has appointed Stephen Hughes to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2018. Mr. Hughes replaces Interim President and CEO, Tony Houston.

Tony Manini, Chairman of the Board of Carube Copper stated, "We are very pleased to secure Steve as the President and CEO of Carube Copper. His proven leadership skills and passion for discovery is complimented by deep technical knowledge and extensive experience securing, exploring and evaluating copper and gold properties globally. We look forward to working with Steve to transform Carube and deliver a highly rewarding future for the Company and its shareholders."

Mr. Hughes brings more than 25 years of diverse international experience in the mining and exploration industry, specializing in porphyry, skarn and epithermal copper-gold systems. Steve has led the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1997. His experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups. Most recently Steve served as Vice President of Exploration for Asiamet Resources Ltd., where he was responsible for the acquisition and development of the +500Mt Beutong porphyry copper-gold deposit and the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which have been advanced through exploration to feasibility stage.

"Carube has an attractive portfolio of base and precious metal projects and I am excited by the opportunity to work with the Company's highly experienced and successful board to lead an effective transformation of the business. The goal is clear - create substantive long-term value for all stakeholders by maximising the potential of our existing asset portfolio and acquiring/exploring/developing additional Company making copper, gold or polymetallic properties. We have done this before and our goal is to do it again at Carube," said Mr. Hughes.

Mr. Hughes holds an Honours Degree in Geology from Saint Mary's University in Nova Scotia.

About Carube Copper

Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535sq km of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492sq km within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

Stephen Hughes, CEO and President +1 (647) 517-4574 • shughes@carubecopper.com

Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development • +1 (647) 957-2249 • jackert@carubecopper.com

www.carubecopper.com

