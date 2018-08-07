Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Makes Its Mark In $1+ Billion Dollar Pet Diabetes & Glucose Testing Market With Two New Products, Petsure! & Petultimate!

Petsure! Test Strips Currently On Sale Commercially With New Proprietary Petultimate! Test Strips And Avantage! Meter To Be In Distribution Early In 4th Quarter

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK: DECN) is a 16 year old, diabetes-focused bio-technology R&D firm, manufacturer, quality plan administrator, FDA registered medical device customer support organization, and exclusive worldwide sales and regulatory process agent for the GenUltimate! ("Sunshine") diabetes test strip, the internationally launched GenSure! ("Feather") diabetes test strip, and the clinical trial in process GenChoice! ("Ladybug"), the market ready PetSure! test strip for the diabetic testing of dogs and cats, and the panacea GenPrecis! ("Dragonfly") diabetes testing system, a product ready for clinical trials.

Decision Diagnostics is thrilled to announce that it has begun final testing of a revised version of its GenUltimate! meter and test strip technologies, creating a new line of proprietary products Trademarked by DECN as PetUltimate! and PetUltimate! Avantage! meter, for the at-home and on the farm testing of canines, felines and equines. The company expects its PetUltimate! products to be market ready in less than 90 days. Manufacturing will commence upon completion of testing.

PetUltimate!, a product designed to produce accurate and precise glucose results for canines and felines, also adds capability to test glucose on horses. PetUltimate!, will join the newly announced and recently on-sale PetSure! product that was designed to work on the market leading Zoetus Alpha Trak glucose testing meters for dogs and cats. Initial sales and market interest in the 20 day old PetSure! product have progressed very well.

Diabetes in canines have increased by 79% since 2006 while increasing 18% over the same time frame in felines. Keith Berman, CEO of Decision Diagnostics commented, "Our ability to bring pet healthcare products to market and participate in the 6% CAGR per year growing pet healthcare market expected to reach $50 billion by 2020 is a value proposition for DECN that arrives with perfect timing. We will stand alone in the market with a test strip that runs on meters sold by the runaway market leader, followed up shortly thereafter with our own proprietart meter and test strip combo."

The company separately has announced that it has entered into distribution agreements with distributors for big box pet stores for its PetSure! product line. Shipping to "big box" is anticipated to commence in October 2018.

Mr. Berman commented, "Since we are bringing to market both proprietary product entries as well as branded products that work on legacy testing meters, we are moving quickly to align our pet healthcare products into an explosively growing niche segment with a substantial opportunity to receive instant adoption rates with consumers and into markets with little visible competition."

ABOUT DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP

Decision Diagnostics Corp. is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters. DECN's products are designed to operate efficiently and less expensively on certain glucose meters already in use by almost 7.5 million diabetics worldwide. With new inspired technology diabetic test strips already in the final stages of development, DECN products compete on a worldwide scale with legacy manufacturers currently selling to 71+ percent of a $12 billion at-home testing market.

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.