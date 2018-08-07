Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest real-world evidence analytics engagement on the healthcare industry. An iron supplements manufacturing client wanted to discover new opportunities and drive value by improving their product offerings.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig,"Leading manufacturers of supplements are currently focusing on enhancing their drug formulations to cater to the growing demands of the consumers."

Today, there are several iron supplements available in the market. These supplements are sold under a wide range of brands and are based on twenty distinct derivatives of iron. Ferric sulphate is one of the extensively used compounds accompanying ferric citrate which is also gaining popularity as it is easily absorbed by the body. However, one of the major challenges for iron supplements manufacturing firms is the development of drug formulations that don't infringe on patents. In order to avoid such challenges, companies are increasingly focusing on leveraging analytics solutions and real-world data to combat the growing pressure of competition.

The real world evidence analytics solution helped the client to determine the effectiveness of the drug and identify different target groups based on diverse contexts. The client was able to enhance the effectiveness of their drug formulations by transforming the manufacturing process.

This real-world evidence analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise effective strategies to identify and tackle the key aspects affecting market growth

Gain detailed insights into enhancing their product offerings

This real-world evidence analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing effectiveness of drug formulations by transforming manufacturing process

Improving strategies to tackle hard-hitting aspects of iron supplements market

