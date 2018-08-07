AE Publications Reaches Its 100th Title

LONDON, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Accelerated Education Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of the 100th title in its range of 'how-to' workbooks, testbooks and testpacks to prepare pupils for the 11+ and SATs exams. The titles that have just been published to reach the 100th title are:

Key Stage 2 Maths Year 3/4 Workbooks 1-8

Key Stage 2 Maths Year 4/5 Workbooks 1-8



These new workbooks do more than just prepare a student for an exam; they provide a solid foundation of mathematical skills for a child to build upon. They cover all topics required by the national curriculum, each of which has a clear example followed by plenty of practice questions, to consolidate learning and improve a child's confidence in maths.

This is a fantastic milestone for the AE brand and comes just before its 20-year anniversary of publishing workbooks and a massive 30-year anniversary of tutoring for the 11+ exams.

Reaching the 100th title shows AE Publications' dedication to helping pupils achieve their full potential. The 'how-to' approach to learning has always been central to the company. This principle will continue to support pupils, not just to pass exams, but also by laying the correct foundations in years 3 and 4.

Dr Stephen Curran says of this fantastic achievement by the company: "We at AE Publications are delighted to reach the 100th title. It fills me with huge amounts of joy to know that we're making a true difference to pupils' education. Learning is not about passing exams; it's about setting the foundations to help them reach their full potential.

I would like to say thank you to all the tutors and parents who have used our books. AE Publications is committed to improving pupils' education and the launch of these workbooks will further accelerate pupils' learning."

About:

AE Publications began developing learning resources in 1999 and specialises in preparing pupils for the 11+ and SATs exams.

The founder of AE Publications, Dr Stephen Curran, started creating, developing and publishing his own 'how-to' material for use within his tuition classes. As the number of books grew he decided to publish them for wider use.

Dr Curran has many years' teaching experience in both the primary and secondary sectors. He founded AE Tuition which runs courses for children in mathematics, verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, English and science.

Find out more about AE Publications, visit https://aepublications.co.uk/about-us/

Natalie Bridgeman, natalie@aepublications.co.uk, +44-07849-083886



