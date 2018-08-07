Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Monthly Investment Report - July 2018

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)



Attached is a link to the Investment Monthly Report for July 2018.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0708181247-8DC4_2018-07-RICL-monthly-report-Jul2018_CC.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Martin Bourgaize +44 1481 745552