Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Monthly Investment Report - July 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Monthly Investment Report - July 2018

PR Newswire

London, August 7

RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996)


Attached is a link to the Investment Monthly Report for July 2018.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0708181247-8DC4_2018-07-RICL-monthly-report-Jul2018_CC.pdf

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Martin Bourgaize +44 1481 745552


