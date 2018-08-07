Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") RJK has entered into a revised property option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("GMX") on the Maude Lake Gold Property. The terms of the revised option are a cash payment of $20,000 on signing; in 4 months a further $100,000 payment and 400,000 shares with a commitment to spend a minimum of $500,000 within 12 months. The initial expenditures follow the recommendations contained in the NI 43-101 report on the property filed by RJK Explorations Ltd. in 2017.

Further commitments to earn an initial 50% interest in the property over a 3-year period would be:

Year 2 - $150,000 cash, 500,000 shares and $600,000 expenditures

Year 3 - $800,000 cash, 1,500,00 shares and $1,500,000 expenditures

At that point, a joint management committee would be formed.

RJK would have the right to earn an additional 10% by expending a further $2,000,000 in Year 4.

RJK will grant a 2.5% GMR (Gross Metal Royalty) to GMX, which can be reduced by 1% with the payment of $2 million. The Property is also subject to a 1.5% NSR in favor of a party related to GMX which can be reduced by 0.5% with the payment of $500,000. A 1.5% NSR is also payable to an unrelated party on two separate patented land parcels and can be reduced by 1% with the payment of $300,000.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Telephone: (705) 567-5351

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

