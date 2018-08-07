Odyssey connects stakeholders along the mini-grid value chain to streamline development and financing processes. Reportedly over 275,000 connections had been achieved since the company's inception, and recently, it experienced a significant boost in a very dynamic mini-grid market.Odyssey Energy Solutions, a platform provider that connects mini-grid developers and investors, annonced its project portfolio had surpassed 550 mini-grid projects with a total investment volume of US$500 million. The company says its installed capacity is around 150 MW of solar PV, amounting to 275,000 connections. ...

