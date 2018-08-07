The lowest bid was submitted by Spanish developer Fotowatio, which offered US$0.02791 per kWh. Slightly higher, at $0.02799 per kWh, was the offer of Saudi power company, ACWA.The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) will review six bids for the 200 MW Kom Ombo solar PV project in Egypt, according to a press release issued by Spanish solar developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), which is part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy. It has reportedly submitted the lowest offer, at $0.02791 per kWh. The second lowest bidder, according to FRV, was Saudi energy giant, ACWA Power, ...

