Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent whitepaper on the value of predictive analytics in enterprise decision making.

Over the past few decades, predictive analytics has gone from being a brilliant technique adopted in just a few niches to a competitive weapon with a quickly growing range of uses. The rising adoption of predictive analytics is powered by congregating trends with always improving tools for data analysis, the big data prodigy, and a steady stream of established successes in new applications. Predictive analytics offers support for business and human decisions, making them more efficient and effective, or in some cases, can be used to mechanize the whole decision-making process. Also, with predictive analytics, organizations in both end-user industries and governments globally can expand their decision making, get more value from their data, and then gain a stronger competitive advantage.

"Predictive models help determine high-risk situations and hotspots for preventive action," says an expert from Quantzig

Value of predictive analytics in enterprise decision making:

The biggest set of advances and variations in predictive analytics are coming about as a result of the explosion in unstructured data voice, text documents, video, and images along with quickly improving analytical techniques

To make unstructured data sets useful for analysis, structured information must be extracted from them

Information can be found in customer posts on blogs forums and other sources that predict customer satisfaction and sales trends for new products

An extraction step is needed to get useful information in the form of keywords, phrases, and meaning from the text in the posts

