Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest salesforce analytics study on the health care services industry. The client wanted to develop and implement a salesforce dashboard to closely monitor salesforce effectiveness.

Revolutionizing patient care for a health care services provider: A Quantzig salesforce analytics study (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the salesforce analytics experts at Quantzig,"Analytics-based platforms are gaining extensive applicability in a number of industry domains and are poised to witness wide-spread adoption in the coming years."

The health care services industry is currently heavily focused on patient outcomes, quality of service, and value provided to the patients. Companies in the health care services space are increasingly focusing on implementing profitable and state-of-the-art techniques to deliver patient-centric services. However, in the recent times the industry has been facing several challenges owing to the declining margins and revenue pressures.

The salesforce analytics solution helped the health care services industry client gain actionable insights to enhance the efficiency of their services by developing a robust salesforce dashboard. The client was also able to revolutionize patient care by turning valuable data into meaningful insights and enhancing the development process to introduce new products to the market at a faster pace.

This salesforce analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Implement a salesforce dashboard to aggregate patient data from several sources across the organization

Gain a panoramic view of customer demands across various segments

This salesforce analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Turning valuable data into meaningful insights and enhancing the product development process

Curating health care data and identifying key performance metrics

