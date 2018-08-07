PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Announces Tech Veteran Thomas Chow As New General Counsel

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 07, 2018, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced the appointment of Thomas Chow as the general counsel and secretary, brought on to oversee the company's global corporate, commercial, intellectual property and legal affairs. Chow joins the leadership team during a period of growth for PubMatic as the company has plans to add 40 new employees globally in the second half of 2018, with the majority of headcount growth focused engineering and product teams to support mobile app monetization as well as sales and customer success teams around the world.



"At a time when businesses in our industry are consolidating, we are thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace and to be adding Thomas' wealth of experience to our leadership team," said Rajeev Goel, co-founder & CEO of PubMatic. "Thomas' years of legal advisory for major tech companies, such as Snap Inc., lends well to our growing organization as we continue to empower publishers in the multi-screen programmatic world."

Prior to joining PubMatic, Chow led the adtech and measurement legal group at Snap Inc. and was the general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary at Exponential Interactive. He also held senior leadership roles at Vindicia and TechSoup.

"PubMatic is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving ad tech ecosystem with industry-leading technology, header bidding solutions, high quality inventory, and top-notch client services for publishers," said Chow. "I'm honored to join PubMatic and look forward to supporting its growth with Rajeev and the leadership team so publishers can continue to make great content available to consumers."

Chow is located at PubMatic's headquarters in Redwood City.

