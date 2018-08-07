Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest whitepaper on the relationship between market intelligence and competitive intelligence

"Market intelligence provides you with a better picture of the past and current market conditions while leveraging competitive intelligence lets you to better understand the future market scenario," says an expert from Infiniti Research

Market assessment studies follow an approach which is similar to market entry studies. However, this process deals with measuring the decisions that have been largely made rather than discovering a completely new market. Similarly, competitive intelligence also follows a similar approach though it mostly emphasizes on the competitive market landscape. To help organizations, Infiniti has explained the relationship between market intelligence and competitive intelligence in this whitepaper.

Difference between market intelligence and competitive intelligence:

Market intelligence deals with the process of gathering and analyzing external market-specific data. It is important for every company to evaluate such data before investing in a new market.

Competitive intelligence deals with the procedures involved in accumulating and examining information about the competitors in a precise market segment to develop an appropriate business strategy.

Purpose of market intelligence and competitive intelligence

Market intelligence can assist with every decision faced by an organization. Yet, the overriding purpose of most market intelligence studies is to help organizations grow and increase their profit margins.

Competitive intelligence assessment revolves around understanding the competitive environment outside a business to make the best decisions to drive growth.

