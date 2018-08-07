The "Global Microturbines Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microturbines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising awareness of clean energy and increase in distributed power generation capacity.

Based on power rating, market is segmented into 12-50 kW, 50-250 kW and 250-500 kW.

Depending on application, market is divided into standby power and combined heat power.

By end-user, market is classified into residential, commercial and industrial.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Microturbines Market, By Power Rating

5 Microturbines Market, By Application

6 Microturbines Market, By End-User

7 Microturbines Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Turbotech

MTT

Eneftech Innovation

Capstone Turbine

Flexenergy

Toyota Turbine and Systems

Ansaldo Energia

Aurelia

Icrtec

Brayton Energy

Bowman

Bladon Jets

