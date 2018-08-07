The "Global Microturbines Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microturbines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising awareness of clean energy and increase in distributed power generation capacity.
Based on power rating, market is segmented into 12-50 kW, 50-250 kW and 250-500 kW.
Depending on application, market is divided into standby power and combined heat power.
By end-user, market is classified into residential, commercial and industrial.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Microturbines Market, By Power Rating
5 Microturbines Market, By Application
6 Microturbines Market, By End-User
7 Microturbines Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Turbotech
- MTT
- Eneftech Innovation
- Capstone Turbine
- Flexenergy
- Toyota Turbine and Systems
- Ansaldo Energia
- Aurelia
- Icrtec
- Brayton Energy
- Bowman
- Bladon Jets
