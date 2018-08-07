sprite-preloader
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 7

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

7 August 2018

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2018 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018 (ex-dividend date is 23 August 2018).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427


