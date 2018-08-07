BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



7 August 2018



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 July 2018 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 October 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 August 2018 (ex-dividend date is 23 August 2018).

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2427



