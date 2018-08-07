The "Global Radiation Oncology Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the estimation of National Cancer Institute, in the US, around 1.6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed, and 595,690 people have died due to cancer in 2016. According to the study of World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to increase by about 70% over the next 2 decades.

Increasing cancer cases and increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures in emerging countries are expected to fuel the growth of the radiation oncology market in the near future.

The radiation oncology market is booming due to increasing incidences of cancer globally, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements.

The high cost of instrument and therapy, side effects, and lack of trained technicians in developing countries are few of the factors hampering the market growth.

The markets in emerging countries are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending, growing patient pool, and increasing healthcare awareness among the public.

Segment Analysis

The market, by therapy type, is segmented into external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy, and systemic radiation therapy. External beam radiation therapy occupied the largest share in 2017 due to its high usability, and it is a highly effective treatment for various cancer types such as prostate cancer (that can cure up to 95% of cases).

The market, by application, is segmented into prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head neck cancer, brain cancer, and others. Prostate cancer occupies the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The market, by end-users, is segmented into hospitals, radiation therapy centers, ambulatory service centers, and others. Hospitals occupied a significant share of the radiation oncology market in 2016, and this trend is expected to continue for the next 5 years.

Companies Featured

Accuray Incorporated

C.R. Bard Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Elekta AB

Hitachi Medical Corporation

IBA Worldwide

IsoRay Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Nordion Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

ViewRay Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Therapy Type: Market Size and Analysis

7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

8 End-Users: Market Size and Analysis

9 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Profiles

12 Companies to Watch For

13 Annexure

