

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Close on the heels of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and YouTube, Facebook has removed controversial conspiracy theory broadcaster Alex Jones' four online pages accusing them of 'glorifying violence,' triggering the debate over how Internet platforms should handle divisive or offensive content.



Facebook said Monday that it removed four Pages belonging to Alex Jones for repeatedly posting content over the past several days that breaks the social media platform's Community Standards.



In an explanatory note, Facebook said, 'As a result of reports we received, last week, we removed four videos on four Facebook Pages for violating our hate speech and bullying policies.' These pages were the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page.



In addition, Alex Jones, who is one of the admins of these Facebook pages, was placed in a 30-day block for his role in posting the controversial content to these pages.



The socail media giant clarified that the pages were taken down 'for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are trans-gender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies'.



YouTube had removed many top channels associated with far-right website InfoWars, including The Alex Jones Channel, which had 2.4 million subscribers and videos that were viewed over 1.5 billion times.



On Sunday, Apple eliminated access to five Infowars pod-casts, including 'The Alex Jones Show,' from its directory over the weekend, saying they didn't comply with guidelines designed to create a safe environment for users, including prohibitions on 'hate themes.'



Spotify has also removed InfoWars' content.



In order to circumvent the ban, Alex Jones set up a new page on You Tube called Infowars Documentaries with a message, 'This Is Internet Freedom's Last Stand.'



The Internet world came to know about the prohibitory order from the American radio show host himself. 'The Alex Jones channel with billions of views is frozen. We have been told it will be deleted tomorrow and all 33 thousands videos will be erased,' he said on Twitter Saturday.



Alex Jones is still on Twitter despite bans from other major US tech companies.



Since founding Infowars in 1999, Jones has built a vast audience.



Among the theories he has promoted is that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were staged by the US government.



He had accused victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting of being 'actors' in a plot to discredit the gun lobby.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX