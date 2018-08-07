Paris - August 7, 2018 - It is with great sadness that Publicis Groupe pays tribute to Joël Robuchon, the most starred chef in the world and a cornerstone of French gastronomy who passed away on August 6, 2018.

"On behalf of Publicis Groupe's leadership, the Drugstore and all of our employees, we share our deepest sympathy with Joël Robuchon's wife, children, colleagues and loyal admirers," commented Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe.

"With the passing of Joël Robuchon, French gastronomy is sorely grieving, but remains steadfast thanks to the heritage left behind by this great chef, whose name and style embody the French 'art de vivre'," declared Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Publicis Groupe.

"A true artisan of new French cuisine, Joël Robuchon was able to radiate his unique take on gastronomy to all corners of the world, particularly in Paris at his two Atelier restaurants, including L'Atelier Étoile, located inside the Publicis Drugstore at the top of the Champs-Elysées," added Jacques Terzian, Managing Director of the Publicis Drugstore.

