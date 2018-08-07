Triumph for Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey at the International Wine & Spirits Competition

DUBLIN, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tullamore D.E.W. has won the Worldwide Whiskey Trophy at the International Wine & Spirits Competition for its 18 Year Old Single Malt.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727685/Tullamore_Whiskey.jpg )



A much-coveted award, the Worldwide Whiskey Trophy has not been won by an Irish whiskey since 2009.

Now in its 49th year, the annual IWSC was created by wine chemist Anton Massel, who, in 1969, had the idea of creating a wine and spirit competition which was based not just on organoleptic judgement but where all entries also had to undergo chemical analysis.

John Quinn, Tullamore D.E.W. Global Brand Ambassador says: "It is wonderful to see this prestigious award being given to an Irish Whiskey and of course we're over the moon that our own Tullamore DEW 18yo Single Malt has been chosen. The four cask finish (bourbon, Oloroso sherry, port and madeira) gives it a gentle complexity with beautiful baked apple and dried fruit notes coming through."

The Tullamore D.E.W. single malt range has already collected an impressive array of awards. Tullamore D.E.W. 18 Year Old Single Malt was awarded a Master at the 2016 Global Irish Whiskey Masters competition. Tullamore D.E.W. 14 Year Old Single Malt won Gold medals at the 2016 Global Irish Whiskey Masters and International Spirits Challenge Awards 2016.

Notes to editor:

About Tullamore D.E.W.

Tullamore D.E.W. is the world's second largest Irish whiskey brand with global sales of more than one million (9L) cases annually. Known the world over for its smooth flavour, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey is triple distilled and a blend of all three types of Irish whiskey - grain, malt & pot still. The sweet softness of grain whiskey, soft spice from the pot still and fruitiness of the malt create a uniqueness of flavour that marks out Tullamore D.E.W. from all other Irish whiskeys. Tullamore D.E.W.'s award-winning range includes Tullamore D.E.W. Original, Tullamore D.E.W. 12 Year Old Special Reserve, Tullamore D.E.W. 15 Year Old Trilogy, Tullamore D.E.W. 14 Year Old Single Malt, Tullamore D.E.W. 18 Year Old Single Malt, Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask Finish, Tullamore D.E.W. Phoenix and Tullamore D.E.W. XO Rum Cask Finish.

Tullamore D.E.W. became part of the William Grant & Sons family in 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Feilim Mac an Iomaire - Global Brand Communications Manager:

Feilim.MacanIomaire@wgrant.com

+353-86-775-4959