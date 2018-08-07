The "Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of next-generation mood lightings and development of programmable lighting systems.

Based on light type, the market is categorized into ceiling wall lights, lavatory lights, reading lights, signage lights and floor path lighting strips.

By fit, the market is classified into line fit and retrofit.

Depending on aircraft type, the market is divided into wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large aircraft, business jets and other aircraft types.

Amongst end-user, the market is divided into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Light Type

5 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Fit

5 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type

6 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By End-User

7 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Cobham PLC

STG Aerospace Limited

Zodiac Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

Diehl Stiftung Co. KG

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Oxley

Heads-Up Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

B/E Aerospace, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Precise Flight, Inc.

Luminator Aerospace

Boeing

Rockwell Collins

