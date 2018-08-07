The "Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of next-generation mood lightings and development of programmable lighting systems.
Based on light type, the market is categorized into ceiling wall lights, lavatory lights, reading lights, signage lights and floor path lighting strips.
By fit, the market is classified into line fit and retrofit.
Depending on aircraft type, the market is divided into wide body aircraft, regional transport aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large aircraft, business jets and other aircraft types.
Amongst end-user, the market is divided into aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer.
- Cobham PLC
- STG Aerospace Limited
- Zodiac Aerospace
- Astronics Corporation
- Diehl Stiftung Co. KG
- Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.
- Oxley
- Heads-Up Technologies Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- B/E Aerospace, Inc.
- United Technologies Corporation
- Precise Flight, Inc.
- Luminator Aerospace
- Boeing
- Rockwell Collins
