Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.08.2018 | 17:05
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc: OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC: Total voting rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')


7 August 2018


TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:


The capital of the Company consists of 255,369,857 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each with voting rights as at 31 July 2018.


The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 255,369,857 (the 'Figure').


The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interests in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information please contact:


Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary
0203 935 3520





