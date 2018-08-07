American Rebel Holdings, Inc.: American Rebel Freedom Backpack with Ballistic Protection Panel

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / American Rebel, Inc. (OTCQB: AREB) is pleased to announce that its Freedom Backpack line, available in four unique designs, offer an optional add onpurchase of a Ballistic Panel Insert. The panel is soft armor and fits into a custom sleeve in the Freedom Large Concealed Carry Backpack.

The protection level of the panel is NIJ IIIA, which is good for everything up to and including .44 Magnum. NIJ (National Institute of Justice) requires testing at 25 feet. In addition, we also tested at 5 feet, which is a greater challenge to the panel and the distance where most robberies happen.

We tested the following handguns with zero failures:

.38 Special 9mm .40 .45 .357 SIG .44 Mag

This testing occurs continually as we receive additional shipments. We test a random sample of shipments to ensure quality.

For more information on NIJ Body Armor Performance Standards:

https://www.nij.gov/topics/technology/body-armor/Pages/standards.aspx

George Gulla, Dean of Students and Head of School Security at Florida Christian School told CNN the bulletproof panels would add "another level of protection" to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school "in the event of an active shooter." https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/07/health/bulletproof-panels-backpacks-trnd/index.html

"American Rebel continues to be the premier personal protection and personal carry brand of choice for many. We want to highlight that our backpacks can be used for ballistic protection as well with the addition of the ballistic panel. We are very excited about our products and this product particularly brings a level of security we all deserve as Americans," stated Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel.

It has always been the goal of American Rebel to design products not only to make carrying your firearm as safe as possible without any limitation to quick access or functionality of the firearm, but also for pure personal protection applications. American Rebel strongly supports the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms.

In addition to its currently available Freedom backpacks that can accommodate its ballistic panel insert, American Rebel will soon release the Student's PROtection Pack series. The PRO Pack will be a great backpack for students to carry their books and supplies with them to school and incorporate ballistic panel protection. The PRO Pack will have a variety of sizes and colors and ballistic panel options. American Rebel will have the PRO Pack available for purchase by Christmas 2018.

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTC: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

American Rebel's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter III, (407) 340-0226

jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc