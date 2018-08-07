

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Turkey Hill business, including a potential sale.



With nearly 800 full-time, part-time and seasonal associates, Turkey Hill produces a full line of popular iced teas, fruit drinks, milk, frozen dairy treats and a variety of ice cream in its Conestoga, Penn., manufacturing and distribution facility.



Kroger owns 38 food manufacturing plants, including 19 dairies, that produce high quality Our Brands products for Kroger's family of stores and Turkey Hill branded products sold nationwide.



