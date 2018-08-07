FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jonathan Waltho

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Group General Counsel (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Fidessa group plc

b) LEI 213800691ANM6EZWOH75

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan and the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£38.703 715

£39.500 600

£39.500 34

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 1,349

Price £39.078

e) Date of the transaction 2018.08.03

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£39.500 3,000

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume n/a

Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2018.08.03

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated

23rd March 2016

21st March 2017

acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£39.500 688

£39.500 867

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 1,555

Price £39.500

e) Date of the transaction 2018.08.03

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£38.703 175

£39.500 10

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 185

Price £38.746

e) Date of the transaction 2018.08.03

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 10p Ordinary Shares

GB0007590234

b) Nature of the transaction Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (s) Volume(s)

£38.703 172

£39.500 6

d) Aggregated information Aggregated Volume 178

Price £38.730

e) Date of the transaction 2018.08.03