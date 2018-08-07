sprite-preloader
07.08.2018
FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 7

The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Hamer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70390,669
£39.50087
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume90,756
Price£38.704
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703175
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume185
Price£38.746
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameChris Aspinwall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70379,427
£39.50087
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume79,514
Price£38.704
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703175
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume185
Price£38.746
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJean Aspinwall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Chris Aspinwall, Chief Executive Officer of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70345,835
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAndy Skelton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703767
£39.50016
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume783
Price£38.719
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
11th November 2015
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.50010,753
£39.500606
£39.5003,562
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume14,921
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703148
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume158
Price£38.753
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNichola Skelton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Andy Skelton, Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703890
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRonald and Linda Mackintosh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusRon Mackintosh was a non-executive director (but resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
Linda Mackintosh is a person closely associated with Ron Mackintosh
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7035,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Worby
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive director (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703650
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameShelagh Worby
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with John Worby, formerly a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7031,350
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKen Archer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive director (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7031,250
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJane Archer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Ken Archer, formerly a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703250
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSteve Barrow
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Sales (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7036,160
£39.50085
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume6,245
Price£38.714
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703175
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume185
Price£38.746
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLuisella Barrow
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Steve Barrow, Global Head of Sales at Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703280,460
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Ames
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO, Americas (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including employee shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70345,674
£39.50013
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume45,687
Price£38.703
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5001,586
£39.5001,557
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume3,143
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703248
£39.5008
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume256
Price£38.728
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJoanne Clark
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Mark Ames, CEO, Americas at Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703131,341
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Scanlan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Service Operations, Development & Delivery (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including vested shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70355,843
£39.5006,543
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume62,386
Price£38.787
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5001,380
£39.5001,210
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume2,590
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameClaire Scanlan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Martin Scanlan, Global Head of Service Operations, Development & Delivery at Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70348,068
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePaul Nokes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBuy-side Director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including vested shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70330,087
£39.5001,448
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume31,535
Price£38.740
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5007,500
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5001,380
£39.5001,210
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume2,590
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAmanda Nokes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA person closely associated with Paul Nokes, Buy-side director of Fidessa group plc
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.70328,098
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJustin Llewellyn-Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusUS COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including employee shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7031,544
£39.50049
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume1,593
Price£38.728
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5006,250
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
28th August 2015
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5005,357
£39.5003,636
£39.5004,285
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume13,278
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703546
£39.50017
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume563
Price£38.727
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Waltho
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan and the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703715
£39.500600
£39.50034
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume1,349
Price£39.078
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5003,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.500688
£39.500867
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume1,555
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703175
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume185
Price£38.746
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703172
£39.5006
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume178
Price£38.730
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameWayne Coomey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGlobal Head of Human Resources (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFidessa group plc
b)LEI213800691ANM6EZWOH75
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan and the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.7031,207
£39.500359
£39.50046
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume1,612
Price£38.903
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.5003,000
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volumen/a
Pricen/a
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£39.500458
£39.500645
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume1,103
Price£39.500
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703175
£39.50010
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume185
Price£38.746
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
b)Nature of the transactionEarly vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price (s)Volume(s)
£38.703231
£39.5008
d)Aggregated informationAggregated Volume239
Price£38.73
e)Date of the transaction2018.08.03
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

