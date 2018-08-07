FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 7
The following notification is made under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Hamer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|90,669
|£39.500
|87
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|90,756
|Price
|£38.704
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|175
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|185
|Price
|£38.746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chris Aspinwall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|79,427
|£39.500
|87
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|79,514
|Price
|£38.704
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|175
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|185
|Price
|£38.746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean Aspinwall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Chris Aspinwall, Chief Executive Officer of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|45,835
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Andy Skelton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|767
|£39.500
|16
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|783
|Price
|£38.719
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
11th November 2015
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|10,753
|£39.500
|606
|£39.500
|3,562
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|14,921
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|148
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|158
|Price
|£38.753
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nichola Skelton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Andy Skelton, Chief Financial Officer of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|890
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ronald and Linda Mackintosh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Ron Mackintosh was a non-executive director (but resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
Linda Mackintosh is a person closely associated with Ron Mackintosh
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|5,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Worby
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|650
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Shelagh Worby
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with John Worby, formerly a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|1,350
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ken Archer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (resigned and ceased to be a PDMR on 2018.08.03)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|1,250
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane Archer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Ken Archer, formerly a non-executive director of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|250
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Steve Barrow
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Global Head of Sales (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|6,160
|£39.500
|85
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|6,245
|Price
|£38.714
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|175
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|185
|Price
|£38.746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Luisella Barrow
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Steve Barrow, Global Head of Sales at Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|280,460
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Ames
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO, Americas (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including employee shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|45,674
|£39.500
|13
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|45,687
|Price
|£38.703
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|1,586
|£39.500
|1,557
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|3,143
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|248
|£39.500
|8
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|256
|Price
|£38.728
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joanne Clark
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Mark Ames, CEO, Americas at Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|131,341
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Scanlan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Global Head of Service Operations, Development & Delivery (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including vested shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|55,843
|£39.500
|6,543
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|62,386
|Price
|£38.787
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|1,380
|£39.500
|1,210
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|2,590
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire Scanlan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Martin Scanlan, Global Head of Service Operations, Development & Delivery at Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|48,068
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Nokes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Buy-side Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including vested shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|30,087
|£39.500
|1,448
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|31,535
|Price
|£38.740
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|7,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|1,380
|£39.500
|1,210
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|2,590
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Amanda Nokes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A person closely associated with Paul Nokes, Buy-side director of Fidessa group plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|28,098
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Justin Llewellyn-Jones
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|US COO and Global Head of Derivatives (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including employee shares held in the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|1,544
|£39.500
|49
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|1,593
|Price
|£38.728
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|6,250
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
28th August 2015
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|5,357
|£39.500
|3,636
|£39.500
|4,285
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|13,278
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|546
|£39.500
|17
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|563
|Price
|£38.727
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Waltho
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan and the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|715
|£39.500
|600
|£39.500
|34
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|1,349
|Price
|£39.078
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|3,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|688
|£39.500
|867
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|1,555
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|175
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|185
|Price
|£38.746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|172
|£39.500
|6
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|178
|Price
|£38.730
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Wayne Coomey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Global Head of Human Resources (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidessa group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800691ANM6EZWOH75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited and sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in Fidessa group plc including the sale of employee and vested shares held within the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan and the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|1,207
|£39.500
|359
|£39.500
|46
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|1,612
|Price
|£38.903
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the award granted on 12th September 2016 under the Fidessa Group plc Performance Share Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|3,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|n/a
|Price
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the awards (including any dividend equivalent awards) granted under the Fidessa Group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan dated
23rd March 2016
21st March 2017
acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£39.500
|458
|£39.500
|645
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|1,103
|Price
|£39.500
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Share Incentive Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|175
|£39.500
|10
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|185
|Price
|£38.746
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|10p Ordinary Shares
GB0007590234
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Early vesting of the matching shares granted under the Fidessa Group plc Monthly Share Purchase Plan, acceptance of offer from ION Capital UK Limited in respect of those vested shares and share sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price (s)
|Volume(s)
|£38.703
|231
|£39.500
|8
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated Volume
|239
|Price
|£38.73
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018.08.03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue