Social Media Security Market Worth $1,970.6 Million by 2023

PUNE, India, August 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Social Media Security Market by Solution (Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, and Risk Management), Service (Professional Service and Managed Service), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size is expected to grow from USD 895.6 million in 2018 to USD 1,970.6 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 64 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Social Media Security Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/social-media-security-market-239725177.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of enterprise social media and the need for organizations to secure their social media platforms and networks against malicious attacks and threats. Increasing sophistication in attacking techniques on social media, rising need to manage stringent regulations and compliances, and increasing use of social media by employees in the organization both for the organization, as well as personal purposes are encouraging organizations to deploy social media security solutions and services.

The threat intelligence segment is expected to play a key role in the Social Media Security Market.

The threat intelligence segment is expected to play a key role in the Social Media Security Market and projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the rising penetration of social media across organizations, the imminent need to protect the social media platforms and networks against the malicious attacks has increased. It also helps organizations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), and other regulatory compliances.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In the Social Media Security Market, the SMEs segment is expected to show a higher growth rate, as SMEs are more vulnerable to internal and external data breaches, and the impact of the breach through social media, such as the compromisation of the critical information, which would lead to defamation of organizations resulting in huge losses for organizations. With the adoption of social media security solutions, organizations not only can effectively maintain and secure the critical information from data breaches, but also can monitor their employee's social media activity about their organizations.

Ask for PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=239725177

North America is expected to account for the largest market size, in 2018, whereas APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Owing to the presence of a large number of social media security vendors, North America is estimated to account for the largest market size in the global Social Media Security Market, in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend among enterprises and huge benefits, such as marketing, promotions, and customer services through social media platforms would provide significant growth opportunities to social media security vendors across the globe. Furthermore, the Social Media Security Market in Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow, due to the increasing use of enterprise social networking, high adoption of enterprise social media for branding and communication purposes by manufacturing, retail, and banking sectors in these regions.

Major vendors in the Social Media Security Market includes Sophos (UK), Trend Micro (Japan), Symantec (US), Micro Focus (UK), CA Technologies (US), ZeroFOX (US), RiskIQ (US), SolarWinds (US), Digital Shadows (US), Proofpoint (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), KnowBe4 (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Centrify (US), Social Hub (Europe), Brandle (US), DigitalStakeout (US), Bowline Security (US), Social Sentinel (US), SecureMySocial (US), Hueya (US), CSC (US), CoNetrix (US), Crisp Thinking (UK), and CrowdControlHQ (UK).

Know more about the Social Media Security Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/social-media-security-market-239725177.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/social-media-security-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets