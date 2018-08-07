MPOWERD Expands Into Consumer Electronics Retail Space with Partnership with Best Buy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / MPOWERD is proud to announce a new retail partnership with Best Buy Co. As of July, customers have been able to purchase their favorite Luci® lights at select stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com. By selling Luci lights in their stores, Best Buy can now offer portable indoor/outdoor solar technology to their customers.

In 2012, MPOWERD created an inflatable solar light called Luci, with the goal of making an affordable clean energy product that people could use in any situation - off-grid adventures, family picnics, dinner party decor, backyard BBQs, pool parties and emergencies. Retail sales generated in the developed world enables MPOWERD to provide low-cost lights for people in emerging markets without access to reliable electricity.

To date, millions of Luci lights have been sold and shipped out to more than 90 countries. In addition, through the help of corporate and consumer participation, MPOWERD responds to global aid situations and works with best-in-class nonprofits to assist in sustainable capacity building initiatives through its Give Luci program. With the help of more than 500 NGO partners, over three million lives have been impacted in emerging markets thus far. Additionally, as a result of NGO distribution of MPOWERD's clean technology solutions, 400,000 U.S. tons of CO2 have been averted through the deployment of Luci lights.

Working with Best Buy, MPOWERD will be able to reach customers who may be new to the brand, its products and solar technology in general. As a global consumer electronics company, Best Buy is delighted to work with MPOWERD to help them continue their mission to enrich the lives of consumers through technology by offering a solar-powered light source for multiple uses - emergency preparedness, home decor, camping, hiking and outdoor entertaining.

"The sheer scale of consumer purchasing power through an incredible name-brand retailer like Best Buy will afford MPOWERD the chance to deploy clean light and energy to those who really need it," said John Salzinger, co-founder and CBDO. "The sales generated through this new channel will continue to create efficiencies of scale that allows us to help those in the developing world that do not have access to clean energy."

"As the largest consumer electronics retailer in North America, we're very pleased to announce our partnership with Best Buy and join the ranks of other innovative brands. Selling our lights at Best Buy gives MPOWERD the opportunity to introduce our solar-powered products to a broader consumer base who are interested in solar technology and share our commitment to sustainability," said Seungah Jeong, CEO.

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of the business is deliberate. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder - because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com.

SOURCE: MPOWERD Inc.