Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 07-Aug-2018 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anatoly Popov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540, SBER ****************** b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB - Russian Volume volume(s) Ruble) 206.00 9 030 206.00 2 000 206.00 2 140 206.00 6 320 206.00 4 760 d) Aggregated Price 206.00 RUB information Volume 24 250 Total 4 995 500.00 RUB Aggregated 24 250 volume Price 206.00 RUB e) Date of the 2018-04-17 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction 4.2 Details of the transaction a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument RU0009029540, SBER ****************** Identification code b) Nature of the Sale transaction c) Price(s) and Price (RUB - Russian Volume volume(s) Ruble) 229.02 1 060 229.00 10 229.00 270 229.00 180 229.00 4 970 229.00 1 010 229.00 2 710 229.00 5 220 229.00 2 720 229.00 4 660 229.00 1 130 229.00 310 d) Aggregated Price 229.00 RUB information Volume 24 250 Total 5 411 291.20 RUB Aggregated 24 250 volume Price 229.00 RUB e) Date of the 2018-07-12 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5846 EQS News ID: 711817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

