Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.30 FR0010259150 0 IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.31 FR0010259150 752 139,6979 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.31 FR0010259150 101 139,6979 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.31 FR0010259150 104 139,6979 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.07.31 FR0010259150 98 139,6979 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.08.01 FR0010259150 747 141,1265 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.08.01 FR0010259150 153 141,1265 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.08.01 FR0010259150 100 141,1265 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.08.02 FR0010259150 82 142 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.08.03 FR0010259150 332 144,5111 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005490/en/

Contacts:

IPSEN

Eugenia Litz, Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

Vice-President Investor Relations

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com