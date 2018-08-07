sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 7

7 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4880.420p. The highest price paid per share was 4913.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4856.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,743,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,490,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
2424879 08:14:23
164886 08:16:39
2054886 08:16:39
684894 08:20:54
1714894 08:20:54
234899 08:29:03
1244899 08:29:03
164899 08:29:03
644899 08:29:03
24899 08:29:03
394897 08:31:52
2034897 08:31:52
1204901 08:36:00
1174898 08:37:33
1094898 08:37:33
604895 08:46:07
1314895 08:46:07
534895 08:46:07
2004887 08:57:58
904882 09:05:01
724885 09:13:54
1694885 09:13:54
1614894 09:24:09
424894 09:24:09
2414898 09:25:52
144899 09:32:30
1994899 09:32:30
1004898 09:38:44
2374897 09:42:14
1134903 09:51:37
1154903 09:51:37
2414913 09:57:34
1144908 10:02:12
884908 10:02:12
294901 10:12:00
1684901 10:12:00
1004909 10:17:17
1094909 10:17:17
1024901 10:25:44
1144901 10:25:44
2154909 10:34:14
2094900 10:44:21
1204899 10:56:10
1204901 11:03:06
2424900 11:08:00
374896 11:17:40
1904896 11:17:40
1244899 11:28:21
1044899 11:28:21
2184899 11:37:13
2324898 11:46:13
1044896 12:02:21
904896 12:02:27
2114896 12:03:33
2274894 12:12:06
2284888 12:22:16
2024879 12:32:55
2234874 12:40:43
214878 12:49:35
904878 12:49:35
2374874 12:54:57
904878 13:09:29
2134877 13:09:37
2014875 13:16:15
304873 13:22:56
2114873 13:22:56
284878 13:33:17
1884878 13:33:17
2394880 13:39:10
1394875 13:47:02
904875 13:47:02
1664868 13:55:08
464868 13:55:08
654869 14:04:44
2294869 14:05:35
1994871 14:11:56
2184868 14:15:28
1344863 14:22:41
964863 14:22:41
2104860 14:29:10
2194870 14:34:20
1294870 14:36:28
1004870 14:36:28
2004865 14:42:04
214865 14:44:36
364866 14:46:14
894866 14:46:14
904866 14:46:14
1974861 14:51:21
2204857 14:54:49
2224857 14:58:17
924859 15:02:59
904859 15:02:59
904856 15:06:12
2134859 15:12:51
974859 15:12:51
904859 15:12:51
2064861 15:21:39
254864 15:23:35
444864 15:23:35
424864 15:23:35
2434863 15:26:00
744864 15:27:41
1464864 15:27:41
2044868 15:32:20
974863 15:35:21
1304863 15:35:21
2324863 15:40:26
904868 15:44:01
1354869 15:45:17
414869 15:45:17
254869 15:45:18
644873 15:48:14
54873 15:48:14
344873 15:48:14
794869 15:49:49
1294869 15:49:49
1004868 15:54:01
854868 15:54:01
524868 15:54:01
694866 15:57:57
1684866 15:57:57
84870 16:01:42
2244869 16:02:45
1174868 16:04:01
874868 16:04:01
1404868 16:07:02
904871 16:09:01
234870 16:10:14
1404870 16:10:14
84869 16:13:24
14869 16:13:24
1934869 16:13:24
74869 16:13:24
44869 16:13:24
904869 16:15:15
1304869 16:15:15
854872 16:17:41
774872 16:17:41
184872 16:17:41
274872 16:17:41

