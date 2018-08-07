

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets rose steadily during the first few hours of Tuesday's session, before settling into a sideways pattern. The early strength followed the positive performance of the Asian markets overnight.



Mining and energy stocks turned in solid gains Tuesday, thanks to rising commodity prices. Automakers were also among the top performing stocks of the session.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.60 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.62 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.40 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.81 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.71 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.57 percent.



In Frankfurt, Commerzbank fell 1.35 percent. The lender swung to a profit in its second quarter but raised its cost target for 2018.



SGL Carbon soared 12.97 percent on posting turnaround results for the first half of 2018.



Mail and logistics company Deutsche Post gained 4.13 percent after confirming its 2020 outlook.



In Paris, Bonduelle sank 6.44 percent after warning of slower growth in FY 2018-19.



In London, product testing and certification company Intertek dropped 9.78 percent after it posted a decline in first-half revenue.



Likewise, financial service company Hargreaves Lansdown tumbled 4.20 percent after its CEO made some cautious comments on the impact of Brexit and the prevailing political and economic turbulence.



InterContinental Hotels Group fell 2.99 percent after reporting a drop in first-half pretax profit.



UniCredit jumped 2.88 percent in Milan after its Q2 profit rose on lower operating costs and a decline in write-downs on loans and provisions.



Jeweler Pandora plummeted 24.42 percent in Copenhagen after the company trimmed its sales and profit margin guidance for this year.



Germany's exports remained flat amid trade wars and industrial production declined more-than-expected in June, official data showed Tuesday.



Exports registered nil growth in June from May after rising 1.7 percent, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent drop.



On the other hand, monthly growth in imports accelerated to 1.2 percent from 0.7 percent in May. This was much faster than the expected 0.2 percent rise.



As a result, the trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19.3 billion from EUR 20.4 billion in May.



France's foreign trade gap widened in June, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Customs Office showed Tuesday. The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.25 billion in June from EUR 6.02 billion in the previous month.



UK house prices increased at a faster pace in July to hit a record high level, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday. House prices grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in July, faster than the 0.9 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast a marginal 0.2 percent rise for July.



