Interim Dividend Payment

Pendragon PLC confirms that the ex-dividend date for the interim dividend in respect of the six months ending 30th June 2018 is 20thSeptember 2018, with a record date of 21stSeptember 2018 and a payment date of 23rd October 2018. The interim dividend will be 0.80 pence per share.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

7 AUGUST 2018