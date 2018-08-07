

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a solid gain. After climbing during the first few hours of the morning, the market settled into a sideways pattern for the rest of the session.



Luxury goods companies performed well as concerns over global trade eased. Financial stocks also turned in a positive performance.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.57 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,201.22. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.60 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.50 percent.



Swatch Group climbed 1.5 percent and rival Richemont gained 1.3 percent.



Credit Suisse advanced 1.7 percent and UBS added 0.8 percent. Julius Baer also finished higher by 1.3 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle and Roche increased by 0.5 percent each and Novartis rose 0.1 percent.



Adecco climbed 1.2 percent and Lonza gained 1.1 percent. Geberit also finished higher by 1 percent.



