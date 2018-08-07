Technavio analysts forecast the global chaga mushroom-based products market to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005666/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chaga mushroom-based products market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of RTD Chaga mushroom-based beverages is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global chaga mushroom-based products market 2018-2022. The growth of the global chaga mushroom-based beverages such as tea, coffee, functional drinks, and others, is one of the positive trends that can influence the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Presently, consumers are on a lookout for products that offer more convenience as they are hard-pressed for time due to their busy lifestyles. The ease of use of RTD products will accelerate the demand for chaga mushroom-based drinks. Therefore, increasing product innovation in the market and the growing frequency of new product launches will drive the growth of the chaga mushroom-based products market during the next five years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global Chaga mushroom-based products market is health benefits of chaga mushroom:

Global chaga mushroom-based products market: Health benefits of chaga mushroom

The various health-promoting benefits associated with the consumption of chaga mushrooms the prominent growth drivers for the global chaga mushroom based products market. The increasing awareness among consumers about the health-promoting benefits of chaga mushrooms will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some of the health benefits of consuming Chaga mushrooms are that it provides vitamins, potassium, calcium, amino acids, fiber, and other nutrients that are essential for the human body. Also, consuming Chaga mushroom increases the production of immune cells and lymphocytes, which boosts the immune system's ability to fight pathogens.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "increasing vegan population is another factor that is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Several people are adopting a vegan diet primarily for the associated health benefits, and thus more and more people are likely to adopt chaga mushroom-based products to supplement their nutritional requirements, which will drive the growth of the overall market."

Global chaga mushroom-based products market: Segmentation analysis

The global Chaga mushroom-based products market research report provides market segmentation by application (food and beverages and personal care), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 49% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to have the highest incremental growth, while the Americas and EMEA are expected to witness a small decline in their market shares.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005666/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com