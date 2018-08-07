Technavio analysts forecast the global refractometers market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005673/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global refractometers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of temperature control refractometers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global refractometers market 2018-2022. Temperature is an important factor influencing the accuracy of refractometer measurement readings and is also the largest source of error in measurement. This is because the index of refraction decreases with a decrease in temperature, thereby increasing the speed of light. As refractometer readings are temperature dependent, there is increased chances of error readings, thereby leading to an increased adoption of temperature-controlled refractometers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global refractometers market is the rising importance of food quality:

Global refractometers market: Rising importance of food quality

Refractometers are increasingly used in the food and beverage industry to determine the quality and purity of raw materials and end products. This is because variation in food quality can result in the fragile immune system, fluctuating blood sugar levels, obesity, and deteriorating mental health due to poor nutrition of harmful chemicals in food.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Refractometer models such as PRB21S, DR6000-T, AR4, and DR6200-T offered by A. KRUSS Optronic are used by the food and beverage industry for determining sugar content of hams, sugar syrup, and honey to maintain consistency of such food products. Refractometers are also used in the beverage industry for routine analysis of samples like fruit and vegetable juices, dietary beverages, beer, wine, spirits, liquors, and sugar concentrates."

Global refractometers market: Segmentation analysis

The global refractometers market research report provides market segmentation by product (portable and benchtop), by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries (academic institutions and research laboratories)), and by geographies (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two products segments, the portable segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 52% of the market. This product segment is expected to continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 41% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth in the Americas can be due to the advances in the food and beverage industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005673/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com