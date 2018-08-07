The global gluten-free food market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for gluten-free bakery products. The gluten-free bakery products segment is the major contributor to the global gluten-free market. This segment includes gluten-free bagels, baking mixes, muffins, rolls and buns, cornbread, pies and cakes, bread, crackers, pretzels, cookies and wafers, and baking powder. The wide range of offerings and new products launches are key drivers of this segment. Product innovations and rebranding are other factors that will boost the sales of gluten-free food products.

This market research report on the global gluten-free food market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing availability of gluten-free foods as one of the key emerging trends in the global gluten-free food market:

Global gluten-free food market: growing availability of gluten-free foods

With growing instances of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance, the demand and availability of gluten-free foods are increasing across the globe. To boost the sales of gluten-free foods, many local bakeries are partnering with supermarkets sell their gluten-free baked goods. Also, gluten-free products have a greater reach through online channels such as Amazon, glutenfreeplace.com, and udisglutenfree.com. Thus, the improved availability of gluten-free products will help the market grow in the coming years.

"Currently, many people are adopting gluten-free diets, and to cater to their needs several manufacturers are taking initiatives to introduce gluten-free products in their product portfolio. In some cases, manufacturers are tying up with external sources to source and supply gluten-free products. Measures such as these are thus expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global gluten-free food market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gluten-free food market by product (bakery and confectionary, cereals and snacks, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 53% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The key factor fueling the growth of the gluten-free food market in the Americas is the increasing prevalence of celiac disease.

