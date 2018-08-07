The global electrophoresis systems market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of electrophoresis in food authentication. Food authentication aims to check whether the claims made about the food bought by consumers matches the description or details provided by the manufacturer. Food allergy is an emerging problem, wherein consuming or even touching a food generates a destructive immune response, which is known as an allergic reaction. An allergic reaction occurs because the immune system reacts with certain proteins in the food. Electrophoresis helps in the isolation of such proteins from food samples so that further analysis can be done from the perspective of food allergen.

This market research report on the global electrophoresis systems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of personalized medicine as one of the key emerging trends in the global electrophoresis systems market:

Global electrophoresis systems market: Increasing popularity of personalized medicine

Personalized medicine is a revolutionary medical treatment because it is based on the individual characteristics of each patient. Personalized medicine is a multi-faceted method for patient care, which not only improves the capacity to diagnose and treat diseases but offers the potential to detect the disease at an early stage when it is easier to treat effectively.

"There is a growing use of electrophoresis systems in the development of personalized medicines for early detection of diseases as well as the selection of appropriate treatment methods, which can reduce mortality rates. Electrophoresis technology enables the researchers to analyze critical biological complications such as genomic variations and nature of inherited syndromes that cause several diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global electrophoresis systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electrophoresis systems market by technology (gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 44%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas is due to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region.

